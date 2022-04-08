Image credit: Instagram

Ranbir-Alia may not tie the knot this April [Exclusive]

The new Bollywood shaadi to be grabbing headlines of late is the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding. After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's grand nuptials, followed by that of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir and Alia's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Many sources within the industry are of the opinion that the happening A-list couple will walk down the aisle on 19th April in a hush-hush ceremony. However, what if we were to tell you that all the brouhaha about the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marriage could be all smoke without fire?