Kangana supports Ajay over Kiccha in Hindi language row

Addressing the issue at the Dhaakad trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut said, We are a country of lot of diversity, a lot of language, all cultures, and everybody has a right to feel proud of their language. But I also feel as a country, we need a common link to connect us all. Revealing her preference for the national language while also dishing out some fiery statement to those opposing Hindi, Kangana Ranaut added, If you ask me, I feel Sanskrit should be our next language as it's the oldest language we have and from which all languages in our country have originated be it Tamil, Gujarati, Bengali, Hindi or any other language, even German and French. In fact, Tamil is an older language than Hindi, so it would be justified if they (Tamilians) would want it to be that common language. But, it's clear that our Constitution calls Hindi our national language, so not accepting it is going against our Constitution.