Terence on his relationship with Nora

While talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan about the rumours of his relationship with Nora, Terence quipped, Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (let the secret remain a secret). I will tell you off-camera. However, he further added, We are very good friends. I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also. She's very real, and speaks whatever comes to her mind. She has no filter, sometimes she says something and I tell her you shouldn't have said that, but she's like 'now I have said it.' But that's the charm of her. She's lovely.”