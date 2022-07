Image credit: Instagram

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor having twins?

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have announced that they are expecting their first child their fans are jumping out of excitement. The excitement reached its peak when Ranbir Kapoor hinted that they are going to have twins. However, setting the record straight, Ranbir Kapoor cleared the air over them twins and asked all to 'not create controversy.' The Brahmastra actor said, 'Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie.'