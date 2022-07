Janhvi Kapoor called rude and unprofessional

A video of Janhvi Kapoor went viral on the internet in which she could be heard telling a journalist that she is very exhausted and sleep deprived. As the video caught everyone's attention, netizens reminded her of how her mother Sridevi used to work for 16 hours and yet not complain. In the video, Janhvi says, 'I am exhausted. I don't know how I am going to do this. I landed... I finished shooting... I took a flight, my flight got cancelled. I didn't sleep all night. I landed... and I was like ok I will go to the gym because I need to look fit. I don't know what I did at the gym because I was so sleepy. I don't know what I have said at any of these interviews because I am so sleepy.'