Image credit: Instagram

SRK applies major changes to Atlee's original script

The untitled film, is said to be Atlee's original attempt for his Hindi debut. It is not a remake of any of his Tamil hits. However, the report says that Shah Rukh was not sure about some of the aspects of the film's script. He has reportedly made some changes to it and now the original script is very different from the earlier one. There were some aspects to the script that Shah Rukh was not sure about. He has changed those aspects in the script. The script is now very different from what it was when it came to Shah Rukh. It's not like he's ghost-directing the film. He's dost-directing it. Atlee is young and relatively new. He is happy to follow Shah Rukh’s advice, a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.