Mukesh Bhatt reacts on Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment

Mahesh Babu recently said that Bollywood can’t afford him. Reacting to his comments, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt said, “If Bollywood can’t afford his price, then very good. I wish him all the best. I respect where he comes from. He has talent and he has an ‘X’ value for the talent that he has generated over the years. He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own.