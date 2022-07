Shamshera 1st day box office collection

After almost 4 years of gap, Ranbir Kapoor made it to the big screen again. His film Shamshera produced by YRF made it to the theatres. There was a great buzz around the film, however, it did not have the opening day as expected. Shamshera had a below average collection on its first day. Reportedly, it made Rs 10.25 crore on one day. It has taken a slow start but it is expected that it will take off over the weekend.