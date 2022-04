Image credit: Instagram

Did Urfi get caught shooting an adult film?

A new video of Urfi is going viral where she is seen getting caught red-handed by police while shooting for an adult film. Here's what happened next. The video shared by content creator Rohit Gupta in February, shows Urfi visiting an office where she meets a director who wants to cast her in his film. The director then invites Urfi to audition with the actor and gives her weird dialogues to enact. The next moment, a man dressed in police uniform barges in into the office and starts thrashing all the three men for shooting an adult film. They take no time to blame Urfi for the matter, which shocks and angers the latter to a great extent. She then calls up her manager and starts shouting at him for scheduling such an audition for her. As Urfi starts to get anxious, her manager reveals to her on the phone that they were pulling a prank on her and nothing of this is real. Urfi looks on with disbelief with a smirk on her face while everyone bursts into laughter.