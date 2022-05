Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka to be back in Mumbai for Jee Lee Zara shoot?

Priyanka Chopra is right now in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She had been abroad throughout the lockdown period shuttling between the US and the UK where she shot for Citadel. Now, she is spending quality time with her daughter, and enjoying the summers taking dips in her private pool. But it looks like she will be back in India soon for the shoot of her movie, Jee Lee Zara. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. During the pandemic, she shot in Berlin for Matrix Resurrections, and was in the UK for Text For You and Citadel. She was back in the US in 2021, and later welcomed her baby girl.