Image credit: Instagram

Sanjay Dutt on his cancer diagnosis

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Sanjay Dutt opened up about that phase and said that he could have broken somebody’s face when he came to know he had cancer. He said, “So, my sister came and told me. I said, ‘Okay, I got cancer, now what?’ Then I started planning things, decided to do this and that... But, I did cry for over two-three hours (every day) because I was thinking about my kids and my life and my wife and everything. They told me that I'd lose hair and other things would happen, I'd vomit, so I told the doctor. I’ll not lose hair, I'll not vomit, I won't lie on the bed, and she kind of smiled. I did my chemotherapy, and I came back and I sat on that bike for one hour and I cycled, I did that day after day -- every day. After every chemo I did that.”