Shreyas reacts on Salman replacing him [Exclusive]

Amid these reports we got in touch with Arshad Warsi to know the truth behind him being replaced, to which he told Bollywoodlife, Your information is wrong, I was never asked to do Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the first place. We informed Arshad that it wasn't our report but there are tons of reports online of him being replaced. He later thanked us for connecting. We also got in touch with Shreyas Talpade who is right now enjoying the success and positive reviews of his film Kaun Pravin Tambe? is getting. When asked about the same, he said, I don't want to talk about it, Farhad is a very dear friend and I just want him to make a kickass film with or without me.