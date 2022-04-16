Image credit: Instagram

After The Kashmir Files success, Vivek Agnihotri announces The Delhi Files

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files did great business at the box office. Starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, it was released on March 11 and became a part of dinner table conversations. Now, Vivek took to Instagram to thank the people who ‘owned’ the film. He also announced the title of his next film – The Delhi Files. The filmmaker wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles (sic).”