Image credit: Instagram

Kangana makes a SHOCKING revelation

Kangana Ranaut is the unabashed queen of Bollywood. She has often picked the film industry for being biased and more. And now she made a shocking revelation while hosting the controversial show Lock Upp. After Saisha Shinde one of the contestants of the show revealed being sexually exploited. Kangana recalled being banned by the film industry as she supported the MeToo Movement that was started by actor Tanushree Dutta. Kangana said in the show, I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry, in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it's the truth...While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai (this is the black truth).