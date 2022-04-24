Image credit: Instagram

Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui mock RRR, KGF 2?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin spoke about the concept of main leads and stated that it has not changed at all. The actor was quoted saying, I don't think it's changing...I played lead in Manto too but how many people are there to watch it? I thought after pandemic of two years people might have watched world cinema and there will be a change. But jiss tarah ki picture abhi hit ho rahi hain aisa lagta ke salahiyat gayi tel lene, yaha entertain karo aur superficial level pe entertain karo logo ko (The films that are being hits now, it looks like skills be damned, entertain people on superficial levels).