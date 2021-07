Image credit: Instagram

Aly Goni's groupfie with Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Jasmin Bhasin

In the morning, we saw Rahul Vaidya announcing his marriage date with Disha Parmar, which is July 16. While fans shared their happiness on Twitter and FB, Rahul's friend and actor Aly Goni shared a heartfelt note by posting a groupfie with the singer, Disha Parmar and Jasmin Bhasin and wrote, Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha and finally woh din aa raha hai I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri.