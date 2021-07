Image credit: Instagram

Anil Kapoor

Apart from paying his last respects to the late actor at his residence, Anil Kapoor shared throwback pics with Dilip Kumar and wrote, Our world is a little less bright today because one of our biggest stars has left us for the heavens. Dilip Sahab was very close to my father and I had tremendous honour of sharing screen-space with him in three of my most memorable films... He was and will always be the finest and greatest actor of our industry for me... he has inspired generations of artists. Rest in peace, Dilip Sahab. You remain in our minds and hearts forever.