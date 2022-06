Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez calls romance rumours 'sexist'

Addressing the rumours floating around that Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, the latter said that it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job and it's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or labelled her interactions with Johnny – who’s a friend whom she's known and represented for 4 and a half years – were in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. She also stressed that she has a boyfriend and is very happy in her relationship, adding that it's unethical for lawyers to date their clients and that the allegations being levied are sexist, unfortunate and disappointing, but at the same time she wasn't surprised.