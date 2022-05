BTS Proof track-list 2 has Run BTS

BTS fans aka ARMY is waiting for the BTS comeback album Proof which comes out on June 10, 2022. The album is an anthology with three new tracks. Fans are thrilled to know that there is a song Run BTS. The other songs in the second CD are RM’s Persona, Outro: Her, Jamais Vu, Jimin’s Filter, Jin’s Moon, Jungkook’s Euphoria, V’ Singularity, SUGA’s Seesaw and so on. We can see that there is one solo song of the members like Seesaw, Moon, Singularity and so on. The biggest high is the presence of Run BTS song. The members often joked that Run BTS did not get its own track.