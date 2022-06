Jurassic World Dominion box office bonanza

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum starrer Jurassic World Dominion has raked in the moolah like nobody's business in India, silencing most in the trade who were doubting its box office legs after almost non-existent buzz in the lead up to its release. The latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise has rounded off its first weekend in India with ₹36 crore nett in the kitty, and looks set to add a lot more in the coming days. Unless there's a highly unlikely drastic fall from Monday onward, Jurassic World Dominion is well on its way to be a clean hit at the Indian box office. Internationally, too, the dinosaurs roared to $143 million in the US and a worldwide cume of $389 million, to emerge a smash hit everywhere, proving itself to be quite critic-proof, given the reviews.