Top Gun Maverick breaks Titanic's 25-year-old box office record

For the past 25 years, Titanic has braved every iceberg to stand tall as Paramount's numero uno film at the domestic box office (US only), dating back to the time when the major Hollywood studio rolled out their very first venture 110 years ago. Well, Titanic's record of $600.7 million in the US has at last been felled by Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick, a sequel to his cult blockbuster that arrived no less than 36 years after the original to extreme skepticism, but has since silenced all naysayers with exceptional numbers. Top Gun 2 has minted $601.9 million so far in the US, besides becoming the highest grossing movie of 2022 and the only one to cross $1 billion.