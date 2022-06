HYBE slams rumours of BTS leader Namjoon aka RM’s marriage

The Korean YouTube channel Sojang released a video that BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM might be getting married soon. The alleged bride-to-be is a girl who met him at a fan sign in 2014-15. It seems she is from a wealthy home and an Ivy League graduate. The details like date are under wraps. However, Big Hit Music quickly denied the rumours calling them groundless and said they will take action on the channel.