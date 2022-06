All you need to know about Christian Bale’s Gorr ahead of Thor Love and Thunder

A no-brainer with the name, Gorr– the God Butcher slaughtered many gods in his time and forced them to work as slaves after capturing them. He believed Gods were good for nothing and only care about themselves as seen in the trailer, too. Gorr’s entire belief system in Gods was uprooted when his planet suffered from starvation and natural disasters, where his own family passed away. Having felt betrayed and ignored, Gorr took upon a weapon of a dark God that was enabled by a symbiotic force that endowed him with the power to kill a god. If we go by the comics, Gorr created a Godbomb to speed up his process and designed a device that would mean the end of all the gods across time and space. TThor: Love and Thunder furthers this mind-boggling threat to the multiverse. Just like Wanda who went rogue for her family as seen in Wanda Vision, Gorr created apparitions of his dead wife and son while creating the Godbomb using the Necrosword. As per the comics, Thor and Gorr’s fight lasted eons, which eventually saw Thor defeating Gorr, largely struck down by his own loved ones; but his ideology was sustained. Thor was deeply affected and doubted his role as a God in the universe and felt unworthy to pick up Mjolnir. Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in Indian theatres on 7th July in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.