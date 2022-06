V aka Kim Taehyung avoids reporters and fans

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V returned to Korea the day before yesterday, 28th June, after two hectic days of a schedule in Paris. While he generally greets fans at the airport, this time he made a rush to his car. Within minutes, he posted on Weverse that he was sorry that he could not acknowledge both reporters and fans gathered for him. While many ignored it, given how tired he must've been, some people labelled him as “rude and arrogant”.