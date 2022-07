Lindsay Lohan sparks marriage rumours

Lindsay Lohan, who's gearing up for her movie comeback, recently took to Instagram to share a mushy picture with Bader Shammas, the man whom she calls “husband”, which has sparked off wedding rumours. She captioned the picture: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”