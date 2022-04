Camila Cabello talks about therapy

Singer Camila Cabello of Senorita fame has discussed her fight with anxiety issues on E!News. She said that she is taking weekly therapy for the same, and her life has become a lot better. Camila Cabello said, “There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, ‘I don’t feel like I can go in the studio. I don’t feel like I can work. I don’t know. And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. And if I didn’t go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that…it’s just a paralysing feeling.”