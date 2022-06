Jurassic World Dominion movie review

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starrer Jurassic World Dominion, a step-up from the previous installment when it comes heart-stopping, “wow” moments, but a step-down from the entire franchise as far as plot, characters, depth or raising curiosity for the next entry go. Three sequences in particular – a cowboy-styled scene in the beginning, the bike chase with raptors pre-interval, and the escape from the Giganotosaurus – just about suffice to overcome the other many shortcomings. The rest of the scenes involving dinosaurs are a wasted opportunity, especially when the trailer promised so much more, but most of these sequences finish before you can buckle in and offer little novelty to marvel at. Plus, the original cast – Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum – is added merely for nostalgia, brining hardly anything to the table. No clear motivations for our group of protagonists in the second half, a very weak antagonist and a lengthy runtime further confound matters. If you're hardcore Jurassic Park fan or dinosaur geek like I, you'll still dig this. If not, then go for the aforementioned “wow” moments, but temper your expectations for the rest of the movie. It's best though that the makers now wrap things up once and for all allow our dinos to live peacefully.