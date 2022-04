Amber Heard's chats allegdly about Elon Musk read out in court

In Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's court case, actress' former agent Christian Carino, confirmed in the court that the actress had some sort of relationship with Elon Musk. A few chats exchanged between Carino and Amber Heard in the post had a mention of her relationship with Elon Musk. A report in aceshowbiz.com revealed the chats that hard Heard writing, 'Dealing with break-up. I hate when things go public... I'm so sad.' This was in 2017 when she had reportedly broken up with Elon Musk too. In response, Carino replied, 'You weren't in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.' Scroll on for more Hollywood updates of today.