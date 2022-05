Image credit: Instagram

Benedict Cumberbatch hints at taking a break

In an interview with IGN, via Comicbook Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness actor Benedict Cumberbatch hinted that he may be taking a break soon. Talking about the intensive work he did in the film, the actor said, 'It gets very multiversal in real life as well.' On being asked about what a variant of himself would be doing at the time, Benedict Cumberbatch replied, 'I guess one that's less busy, maybe...I might be that variant very soon, which is nice – taking a bit of a break.'