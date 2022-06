Brad Pitt talks about his bond Gwyneth Paltrow

In a new interview on Paltrow's Goop website, Brad Pitt appeared to promote his new clothing line. That's when the ex-lovers reflected on their past. It was Gwyneth who said that her father approved of Brad as his son-in-law. Later she joked that she found Brad Pitt whom she was supposed to marry only after 20 years. Brad then stated that he still loves her and is glad to have her as a friend.