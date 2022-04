BTS’ military exemption decision to be finalised by April 2022

BTS fans have been biting their nails over the decision of the boys’ mandatory military service. Now, reports are coming that the decision will be final by April 2022. Rep. Seong Il Jong, the secretary of the People's Power of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee told MBC Radio that the decision would be made in the National Assembly session in April. HYBE CCO, Lee Jin-Hyung had earlier said, The BTS members have currently left the matter of their military service in the hands of the agency. BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion.”