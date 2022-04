BTS ARMY angry with Jay Park and Jungkook pic

Korean rapper Jay Park shared a pic with BTS maknae Jungkook and said that it was great meeting someone as talented, humble and ambitious as him. He said that Jungkook was a genuine guy, and it was now evident why BTS were loved by millions. Angry ARMY reminded him of the times when he threw shade at the K-Pop kings. Some also pointed out that he was not good influence on Jungkook as he was allegedly Islamophobic, racist and a misogynist as per some fans. Jay Park’s lyrics had offended some in the past but he had apologized for the same.