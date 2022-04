Prince Harry makes a big statement

Prince Harry said in an interview that Meghan Markle and he were committed to make some efforts towards making the world a better place. He feels it is important for their kids, Archie and Lilibet. He said, “To grow up in a better world. To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It's not going to be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent tried to at least try to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now.