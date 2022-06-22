Bill Cosby found guilty of assaulting a minor

Among the biggest news from Hollywood, today remains to be that of Bill Cosby. The senior actor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 1975. The incident reportedly happened at Playboy Mansion in 1975. As per Variety, the court has now ordered Bill Cosby to pay USD 500,000 to Judy Huth. Although no punitive compensation has been awarded by jury. Cosby's spokesperson then issued a statement that read, ;We have always maintained that Judy Huth, Gloria Allred and their cohorts fabricated these false accusations, in order to force Mr Cosby to finance their racist mission against successful and accomplished Black Men in America. Mr Cosby continues to maintain his innocence and will vigorously fight these false accusations so that he can get back to bringing the pursuit of happiness, joy and laughter to the world,' as reported by Variety.