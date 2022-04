BTS fans feel that Jungkook is Lady Diana reincarnate

BTS fans have found some similarities between Lady Diana and Jungkook. This was after pic of them in similar outfits came. They have noticed that Jungkook was born on 1 September 1997 just a day after the death of Lady Diana in Paris on 31 August 1997. Fans have shared pics of them in similar sweaters and also pointed out that how their eyes look a lot similar. Fans are reacting to this in different ways.