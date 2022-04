Jin's performance restricted in upcoming concert

We are back with all the trending Hollywood updates of today. BTS member Jin ruled the headlines. He is going to have limited choreography in the upcoming Las Vegas concert. It is because of the surgery he recently underwent. A statement made by the agency read, 'It was the opinion of the medical personnel that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the amount of activities increased more than necessary, while he is still recovering from the injury, may cause another surgery'. It also stated that Jin wished to take part in the performance fully but as per doctor's advice, his performance will be restricted.