BTS' Jungkook collaborates with Charlie Puth

It is good news for all the Jungkook and Charlie Puth fans. The two stars have announced their collaboration. The BTS member and Charlie shared a video on TikTok announcing their collaboration on Left and Right. In the video, we see Charlie calling up Jungkook and asking him to sing the verse. Jungkook sings. Later, we see Charlie instructing Jungkook on how to sing and JK follows. Charlie also shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, 'What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me?'