Jungkook's namaste

BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope recently visited The White House to meet Joe Biden. As they exited the venue, Jungkook greeted the staff with a namaste. Over this, the Indian fans of BTS have gone crazy. On Twitter, fans known as ARMY are praising Jungkook by trending Ab Ki Baar Jungkook Sarkar. A tweet read, 'Jungkook joining hands in the quite house... Meanwhile Indian ARMY's be like: AB KI BAAR JUNGKOOK KI SARKAR.'