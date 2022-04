Image credit: Instagram

BTS' J-Hope meets Lady Gaga

Among the top newsmaker of the day from Hollywood, we have K-pop boy band BTS' member J-Hope. He left all his fans in a tizzy as he shared a series of pictures with Bad Romance singer Lady Gaga. In the caption, he called her his 'forever queen'. He wrote, 'Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much. Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life. @ladygaga, my queen forever!!! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I cheer you on as a fan!!! Love U!!