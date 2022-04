Image credit: Instagram

Will Smith under stress?

As per Marca, Will Smith's film Bright 2 has been put on the backburner indefinitely. The film might not see the light of the day as reported by Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw. This comes after Will Smith and Chris Rock's slap incident at Oscars 2022. Some of his other projects too are under the scanner. Currently, the rumours of his divorce from Jada Pinkett Smith are also doing the rounds on the internet. Will all this, one wonders if the King Richard star is under a lot of stress. The actor is in India to meet spiritual guru Sadhguru.