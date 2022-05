Ray J talks about the second s*x tape with Kim Kardashian

Singer-actor has confirmed that there was a second s*x tape with Kim Kardashian. As reported by IANS, he mentioned that it is Kim who had possession of all the tapes. He said, 'I never had a single one at my house - she had them at her house. She's always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. I'm sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That's how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there. She knows there's nothing else. I don't have a tape to leak. I've never leaked a tape. I don't have a plan to ruin them. I mean all of this is all a lie. From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment,' to the DailyMail.