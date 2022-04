BTS' new album's release date revealed

Like always, K-pop boy band BTS managed to be at the tap. As the septet consisting of Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and RM revently ended their 4-day-long Permission To Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert and in the end they mentioned that they will be back with a bang. And now a teaser of their new song has hit the internet and it has been revealed that the new album will release on June 10. The teaser had 'We are bulletproof' written on it.