Image credit: Instagram

Justin Bieber's emotional phase

In an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, Justin Bieber revealed how he had gone through an emotional breakdown post his wedding with Hailey Bieber. 'I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't. It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man,' he was quoted saying as reported by PEOPLE.