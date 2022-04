Image credit: Instagram

Hailey Baldwin reveals she had a hole in her heart

In a YouTube video titled Telling My Story, Hailey Baldwin spoke about the scary health emergency that she recently suffered. Recalling how her right side went numb and she could not speak, Hailey mentioned that she had a blood clot in the brain that led to a shortage of oxygen. Later, she also mentioned that medics found a small hole in her heart. She said, 'The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.'