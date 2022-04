Image credit: Instagram

Johnny Depp denies claims of putting off a cigarette on Amber Heard

As the trial is on in the defamation case, Johnny Depp in testimony in court rubbished the claim that he put out a cigarette on Amber Heard. As reported by The Independent, he said, 'can certainly say, without hesitation, there’s no way under the sun that I would flick a cigarette at her or burn her with a cigarette.' He further added, 'If I flicked ashes, and ash got on her, but she’s certainly not screaming out in pain as if a cigarette is being put out on her.'