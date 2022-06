Image credit: Instagram

Dakota Johnson reacts to getting dragged in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard controversy

A video of Dakota Johnson noticing Johnny Depp's injured finger had gone viral. Over this, the Fifty Shades actress gave out a strong reaction. To Vanity Fair, she said, 'I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’ I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further,” she said of the video resurfacing. “Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?' She continued, 'I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f—ing weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.'