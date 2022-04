BTS (73)

BTS never fails to stay in the news. But this time it is because of Coldplay's lead Chris Martin. We all know that the two bands collaborated on their song My Universe. It was a chartbuster and BTS fans could not stop gushing about it. Now the friendship between the two bands is leaving everyone in awe. Recently, Chris Martin opened up about gifting his guitar to Jin. In a new interview with KiddNation, an interviewer asked him about his gift to a BTS member. Chris soon chipped in a stated that he gave it to Jin. Taking the cue, interviewer then asked if the other band members looked at him in awe and expected gifts. To this, Chris said, 'Well, Jin is the eldest, so the way I think that Korean culture works is that’s okay to pay extra respect to the eldest, and I think Jin is–as far as I can tell–the most into guitary stuff [. . .] and we did give gifts to everybody, too.' This has left ARMY gushing about Chris Martin.