Charlie Puth and BTS Jungkook Left And Right Teaser Out

American singer Charlie Puth has released the teaser of Left And Right featuring BTS Jungkook and him. The song is going to be out tomorrow. Jungkook and Charlie Puth have shared stage before, and it was a hit performance. Even this song promises to be a breezy one. Jungkook is looking very handsome in a black tee in the teaser, and we are bowled by his cuteness. The song too has a very happy vibe to it. This is BTS vocalist Jungkook’s first collaboration after the group has decided to go solo for a while.