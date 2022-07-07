Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott preparing their baby to be an athlete

On 5th July, Monday, Travis Scott shared an Instagram story of his and Kylie Jenner's 5-month-old son, Wolf Webster's Little Tikes DiscoverSounds Sports Center (filled with all manner of plastic sports equipment), and wrote: “Me and mama getting him ready,” almost like a veiled hint of their dreams and aspirations of their little one probably turning into a big-time athlete some day wither in basketball or baseball as the kids' sports centre features a light-up scoreboard, basketball hoop and baseball bat. Well, we're sure that it's all lighthearted banter at the moment though we're also sure that his parents wouldn't mind him crafting out a successful sporting career in future.