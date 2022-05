Will Smith undergoes therapy after slap incident

Will Smith’s infamous slap incident with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 has been subject of many debates. He tendered an apology on Instagram. After the incident, he came to meet Sadhguru where he did yoga and meditation. As per Hollywood news, he is undergoing therapy. He has not personally said sorry to comedian Chris Rock. His wife Jada Pinkett-Smith said they are focused on deep healing.